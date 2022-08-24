Indie icons Arctic Monkeys have been on an electrifying tour while every now and then teasing new music. The excitement is accumulating with every performance — but especially tonight when they debuted a new song titled “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” at a Zurich show.

The track is laidback and playful, driven by Alex Turner’s stunning vocals and wonky guitar riffs. It’s tame, closer to their latest album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, than any of their faster old stuff.

They were asked late last year if the next album was finished. “Yeah, pretty much, yeah,” drummer Matt Helders replied. “It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.” He added that he’s confident the album will arrive at some point in 2022. “I think by the time we get everything together it’ll be next year,” he said. “Hopefully we can get out and tour next summer.” Helders then spoke about the sound future listeners can expect to hear on their seventh album, adding, “We tend to always move it on a little bit. For us, because we’re so involved in it, it always makes sense.”

Watch their performance of “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” in Zurich above.