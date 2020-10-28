Ever since Arctic Monkeys returned in 2018 to released their LP Tranquility Bass Hotel & Casino, the band has remained relatively quiet. But now, two years later, Arctic Monkeys are stepping back into the limelight with a charitable announcement: The band is sharing a live album in order to benefit a non-profit.

Arctic Monkeys announced their Live At The Royal Albert Hall album Wednesday. The 20-track effort features performances of songs from each of their six studio albums, including their smash-hit LP AM. Proceeds from the live album sales will benefit the organization War Child UK, which aims to protect and support children affected by war.

In a statement alongside the album announcement, Arctic Monkeys wrote:

“On June 7, 2018 we played a very special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. All the proceeds from that memorable night were donated to War Child UK in support of the vital work they do protecting, educating and rehabilitating children who have experienced the trauma of conflict and the horror of war. The situation that was bad in 2018 is now desperate and those children and their families need our help more than ever. To enable War Child UK to reduce their funding deficit and continue their valuable work, we are happy to be able to release a live album, recorded that evening at The Royal Albert Hall. All proceeds will go direct to the charity. We thank all our fans in advance for their support of this release and in turn for their support of War Child UK.”

1. “Four Out Of Five”

2. “Brianstorm”

3. “Crying Lightning”

4. “Do I Wanna Know?”

5. “Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?”

6. “505”

7. “One Point Perspective”

8. “Do Me A Favour”

9. “Cornerstone”

10. “Knee Socks”

11. “Arabella”

12. “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino”

13. “She Looks Like Fun”

14. “From The Ritz To The Rubble”

15. “Pretty Visitors”

16. “Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair”

17. “I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor”

18. “StarTreatment”

19. “The View From The Afternoon”

20. “R U Mine?”

Live At The Royal Albert Hall is out 12/4 via Domino. Pre-order it here.