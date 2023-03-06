Last year, Arctic Monkeys made their grand return with the dazzling new album The Car, their first since 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Now, they’re back with the music video for the brooding track “Sculptures Of Anything Goes.”

The eerie song is made even more intense, paired with ethereal footage of the band performing at live shows. Dark and hazy, the montaged clips further prove the otherworldliness separating Arctic Monkeys from other artists. Frontman Alex Turner comes off as a divine icon, singing passionately and easily, wearing sunglasses in a pitch-black setting.

Before the record came out, drummer Matt Helders discussed the simultaneously eclectic and connected nature of the group’s discography. “We tend to always move it on a little bit,” he explained. “For us, because we’re so involved in it, it always makes sense. They always kind of pick up where the other one left off in a way. It makes sense when you think about it in the context of the last record. But we always do try and do something a bit different — it’s kind of hard to describe. You can tell it’s the same band.”

Watch the video for “Sculptures Of Anything Goes” above.

Arctic Monkeys is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.