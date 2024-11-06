Indie Mixtape 20: Ariella Finds Her Voice On ‘CryBaby’

Earlier this spring, Ariella shared her debut single, “Blindsided.” That song, featured on her first studio record, CryBaby, encapsulates the various key attributes of her music: soft folk guitars, gentle vocals, and warm banjo. Throughout the rest of the album, Ariella abides by this core template while branching out into other sonic terrains.
On “Cold,” her heavily AutoTuned voice conjures Bon Iver’s Vocoder experiments and Alex G’s recent, occasional flirtations with hyper-pop. “Hot Toddy – Interlude” gradually swells from a muted instrumental palette into a 6/8 percussive swing. Ariella’s voice may be relatively new, but it already sounds well-established.
Following the record’s release in October, Ariella sat down with Uproxx to talk about Alex G, her green thumb, Asheville, and more in our latest Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Vulnerable, emotional, cowboy, earnest.
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
I’d want my music to be remembered for its emotional honesty and for helping people feel less alone during difficult times, like a diary that listeners can return to for comfort and healing.
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
Bon Iver was the first music I felt like I discovered on my own without my parents or my siblings as a kid. I was completely blown away by the use of production as composition and electronic elements in folk music. For Emma has stuck with me forever.
Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?
The best meal I’ve ever eaten was at Amiga Amore, a family owned Mexican-Italian restaurant in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. I’d never had anything like it but there is nothing on the menu that won’t blow your mind.
Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.
The best concert I’ve ever attended was Alex G at Prospect Park in Brooklyn in 2023. It was such a good crowd with a great energy. He played at sunset with great weather and it was just an amazing show.
What song never fails to make you emotional?
“In My Arms” by Alex G.
What’s the last thing you Googled?
“Bike for sale in Los Angeles”
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
This might be more cool than weird, but when we were in Nashville last March, we got to stay in a barn a little outside the city.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?
My favorite city I’ve ever played in was Asheville, NC, and the destruction the city has recently faced is absolutely heartbreaking to see. I am sending out love and prayers to all the folk out there who have been affected by Hurricane Helene. I hope the city and its communities receive the aid they need to rebuild and restore their home. I also hope to eventually get out to Montreal one day. I have never been to Canada, and Montreal seems like such a unique city.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
I would tell my 18-year-old self to trust the process, and that things happen the way they are supposed to.
What’s one of your hidden talents?
This year, I have been gardening quite a lot and I’d say I’ve developed a bit of a green thumb!
If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?
If I had a million dollars I would use it to support having more free and accessible youth arts programs here in the United States. I believe music and the arts are extremely therapeutic and an essential part of child development– and accessible art programs are often underfunded and far and few between.
What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?
AI in music makes me a bit uneasy because, while I understand it can offer a more affordable and accessible option for creating music, which benefits consumers, it also poses challenges for the people behind the scenes—like mastering engineers, session players, and musicians. When music is made without human involvement, it risks making it harder for those who rely on their craft to continue thriving in the industry.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.
My dream lineup would be Wednesday, Big Thief, MJ Lenderman, Rilo Kiley, and Slow Pulp. And it would be in a lavender field in Santa Fe, NM.
Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?
@bug_girl_69
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
I only have one tattoo and it was a tattoo my neighbor gave me for free. He was building a camper for the back of his truck and said if I helped him he’d give me a tattoo. I said I wanted a mustache on my finger. He thought I was kidding and made me ask him formally three times before he’d believe I was serious.
What is your pre-show ritual?
The day of the show I like to keep a clear head. I feel the most prepared when I can get at least an hour of relaxation in before the show. Whether that is a nap in the car on the road or at home, I like some moments of quiet before each show.
Who was your first celebrity crush?
My first celebrity crush was definitely Danny Phantom. Even though he is only a cartoon character, I remember thinking he was so cute!
You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?
My dream vacation would be going to Death Valley when the pools are filled with water. I would love to get all my friends together and stay in some sort of off-grid clay home.
What is your biggest fear?
Losing my ability to create music or express myself through sound. It’s such a huge part of how I process my emotions and I don’t know what I would do without it.
CryBaby is available now via Lauren Records. Find more information here.