Indie Mixtape 20: Ariella Finds Her Voice On ‘CryBaby’

Earlier this spring, Ariella shared her debut single, “Blindsided.” That song, featured on her first studio record, CryBaby, encapsulates the various key attributes of her music: soft folk guitars, gentle vocals, and warm banjo. Throughout the rest of the album, Ariella abides by this core template while branching out into other sonic terrains.

On “Cold,” her heavily AutoTuned voice conjures Bon Iver’s Vocoder experiments and Alex G’s recent, occasional flirtations with hyper-pop. “Hot Toddy – Interlude” gradually swells from a muted instrumental palette into a 6/8 percussive swing. Ariella’s voice may be relatively new, but it already sounds well-established.

Following the record’s release in October, Ariella sat down with Uproxx to talk about Alex G, her green thumb, Asheville, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Vulnerable, emotional, cowboy, earnest.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I’d want my music to be remembered for its emotional honesty and for helping people feel less alone during difficult times, like a diary that listeners can return to for comfort and healing.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Bon Iver was the first music I felt like I discovered on my own without my parents or my siblings as a kid. I was completely blown away by the use of production as composition and electronic elements in folk music. For Emma has stuck with me forever.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

The best meal I’ve ever eaten was at Amiga Amore, a family owned Mexican-Italian restaurant in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. I’d never had anything like it but there is nothing on the menu that won’t blow your mind.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

The best concert I’ve ever attended was Alex G at Prospect Park in Brooklyn in 2023. It was such a good crowd with a great energy. He played at sunset with great weather and it was just an amazing show.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“In My Arms” by Alex G.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Bike for sale in Los Angeles”

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

This might be more cool than weird, but when we were in Nashville last March, we got to stay in a barn a little outside the city.