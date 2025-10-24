Artemas Announces A 2026 Tour Backing His Latest Project, ‘Lovercore’

“I Like The Way You Kiss Me” singer Artemas has a new project, Lovercore, out now. To celebrate the release, Artemas has announced that he’ll be bringing the project on the road with a tour in 2026.
After a hometown show in the UK, the rest of the tour goes down in North America between late February and late March, hitting Los Angeles, Toronto, New York City, and more.
Ticket sales start with a pre-sale on October 29 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale starting October 30 at 10 a.m. local time. A sign-up for early access and more information can be found here.
In a recent interview, Artemas discussed about making his project, saying, “It’s daunting to create something that cohesive, but it excites me, too. I want to put my flag in the sand. I think I’m making some of the most exciting alt-pop music out there. And I do it all myself. I just haven’t communicated that clearly enough yet.”
Find Artemas’ upcoming tour dates below, along with the Lovercore cover art and tracklist.
Artemas’ 2026 Tour Dates: Lovercore
02/03/2026 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
02/20/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
02/22/2026 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
02/24/2026 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
02/26/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
02/28/2026 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03/02/2026 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
03/03/2026 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
03/05/2026 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
03/07/2026 — Toronto, ON @ History
03/10/2026 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
03/11/2026 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
03/14/2026 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
03/17/2026 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
03/18/2026 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
03/20/2026 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
03/21/2026 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
Artemas’ Lovercore Album Cover Artwork
Artemas’ Lovercore Tracklist
1. “Lovercore (Intro)”
2. “Superstar”
3. “Vanish”
4. “Eat Me Alive”
5. “Love Is A Knife”
6. “Take It Easy On Me”
7. “Baby Give Me More”
8. “In My Arms”
9. “Not Quite You”
10. “U Don’t Have To Tell Me”
11. “Southbound”
12. “How Could You Question My Love For U”
13. “Sweet Kim”
14. “As I Wave Goodbye”
Lovercore is out now via Artemas. Find more information here.