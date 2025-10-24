Artemas Announces A 2026 Tour Backing His Latest Project, ‘Lovercore’

“I Like The Way You Kiss Me” singer Artemas has a new project, Lovercore, out now. To celebrate the release, Artemas has announced that he’ll be bringing the project on the road with a tour in 2026.

After a hometown show in the UK, the rest of the tour goes down in North America between late February and late March, hitting Los Angeles, Toronto, New York City, and more.

Ticket sales start with a pre-sale on October 29 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale starting October 30 at 10 a.m. local time. A sign-up for early access and more information can be found here.

In a recent interview, Artemas discussed about making his project, saying, “It’s daunting to create something that cohesive, but it excites me, too. I want to put my flag in the sand. I think I’m making some of the most exciting alt-pop music out there. And I do it all myself. I just haven’t communicated that clearly enough yet.”

Find Artemas’ upcoming tour dates below, along with the Lovercore cover art and tracklist.