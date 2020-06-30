Ask A Music Critic: What Is The Best ‘Career Killer’ Album Ever?

Welcome to another installment of Ask A Music Critic! And thanks to everyone who has sent me questions. Please keep them coming at steve.hyden@uproxx.com.

I’m a crazy person and think that Some Loud Thunder is not only better than Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s debut — hey, remember them? — but one of my favorite albums of the ’00s. That’s for another debate, which I’d likely lose, but I’m wondering what your favorite “career-killer follow-up” albums are. And if there’s a good album title we can use to name this “career-killer better than the debut” effect. — David from Atlanta

How about Congratulations-core?

I refer to my favorite “career-killer follow-up” album, the 2010 LP by MGMT that essentially transformed them from the kings of late-aughts dorm-room indie-pop — it can’t be overstated how popular songs like “Kids” and “Electric Feel” still are — to a weird outsider psych outfit who never regained the mainstream popularity they once had. I’ve long been a bit obsessed with Congratulations, so much so that I wrote my 10th-anniversary appreciation of the record three years early. The following year, when I interviewed MGMT for an article about their (pretty good!) 2018 album Little Dark Age, I kept asking questions about the excessive “true California ’70s” lifestyle they enjoyed during the making of Congratulations. (I later put it in my top 10 favorite albums of the 2010s.)

Congratulations arrived at a moment when the indie wave of the aughts was about to crash against the critical vogue of poptimism and the commercial consolidation around massive pop stars that has defined the corporate and homogenized streaming era. What I love about Congratulations is that MGMT steered into the crash. Instead of chasing more hits, MGMT pursued an idiosyncratic (and to some degree self-destructive) muse that crippled their pop fortunes but in the long run made them a more interesting (though also significantly niche-ier) band.

While I don’t agree with you assessment of Some Loud Thunder — my main memory of that record is reviewing it and thinking my promo stream was malfunctioning and then realizing it was supposed to sound like that — I understand where you’re coming from. Congratulations-core albums need defending, which makes us defenders love them even more than we already do, because minor cultural injustices rile up tremendous passion in the hearts of us music nerds. It’s the same reason I love Soup, the second album by the ’90s jam-grunge band Blind Melon, the one they made after their self-titled debut sold millions on the strength of their one hit, “No Rain.” Like Congratulations, Soup is the act of a band determined to move in the opposite direction from alt-rock radio success, by making something stranger, less accessible, and (I would argue) deeper and more ambitious.

The relative failure of Soup was complicated by the death of Shannon Hoon, which occurred no long after the album was released. Had he lived, perhaps Soup would have done for Blind Melon what, say, The Bends did for Radiohead. Lest we all forget, Radiohead was also a one-hit-wonder for a few years after the success of “Creep” — until The Bends arrived as the stranger, less accessible but ultimately deeper and more ambitious followup that proved to be a great success and set Radiohead on the path to glory. The same could be said of the Beastie Boys’ Paul’s Boutique, an album that actually was a failure for a few years after it bombed commercially in the wake of Licensed To Ill, only to be later revived critically as a work of incredible invention and foresight.

But enough about that. We’re here to toast the failures. We love you Congratulations, Soup, and (why not?) Some Loud Thunder. Thanks for bombing in such lovable, endlessly defensible ways.

I know you’re a big fan of Bob Dylan’s new album, and his later work as a whole. I’ve been enjoying his new album a lot, too. His voice is rough and he sounds old, but I think it suits the music he’s making very well. He sounds like a weird, old mystic playing with a band of incredibly talented miscreants in a rundown backwoods bar in the mountains. However, my 65-year-old dad can’t get into it. He can’t get past his voice at all. He’s been a fan of Dylan since the early ’60s and has had a hard time getting into his more recent work because of his voice. He’s said that some of his friends around his age have expressed similar feelings. I’m wondering if this is something that you’ve heard from people in that same age range and/or if you think it’s a trend from people who listened to Dylan when he was in his prime? Are these people just afraid to get old and don’t like that Bob seems very comfortable embracing his age? — Eric from Cleveland