Love Lies Bleeding star Kristen Stewart has sung in movies before. Here she is singing an acoustic cover in Into The World, and she portrayed Joan Jett in The Runaways. But it took until Lord Huron, one of her favorite bands, reached out for the Oscar-nominated actress to make her recording debut.

Stewart provides the spoken word accompaniment to “Who Laughs Last?,” the band’s first new song in two years.

Lord Huron leader Ben Schneider didn’t know Stewart when he reached out to her, but he had “been a big fan since seeing her work with [Personal Shopper director] Olivier Assayas, which my wife introduced me to.” He added, “I kept hearing her voice when I was writing this song and just thought, ‘what the hell, Ill reach out and see,’ thinking it was a long shot. But she said she was interested so we met up and hit it off talking about books, movies, and music. She immediately got what I was going for and had great ideas to boot.”

Stewart added that she’s always loved Lord Huron, “and immediately sparked to the manic dri of the song and to the mood.” She continued, “I love when a song is something you can kind of seep into and imagine. Ben is the nicest, I was so into reading his words… theres nothing like making new friends through projects like these that just crop up. Lucky stuff.”

You can watch the Tony Wilson-directed video for “Who Laughs Last?” above, and check out the dates for Lord Huron’s 2025 tour below.