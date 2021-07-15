BadBadNotGood Announces Their First Album In Five Years, ‘Talk Memory’

The last time we got a new BadBadNotGood album was 2016, when the Canadian jazz group dropped IV. Now, they’re coming back with a new one: Talk Memory is set for release on October 8 and will be their first release through XL Recordings in partnership with Innovative Leisure. The cover art, by the way, was created by Virgil Abloh’s design firm Alaska-Alaska. The news is accompanied by the single “Signal From The Noise,” a nine-minute single that combines elements of ambient, jazz, and electronic music.

The band says of the album, “It took a year or two of just living life to get to the place where the creative process was exciting again and once we actually went in to the studio it was the most concise recording and writing process we’ve ever had. We hope that the improvised studio performances bring the listener closer to our live experience.”

Listen to “Signal From The Noise” above and find the Talk Memory art and tracklist below.

1. “Signal From The Noise”

2. “Unfolding (Momentum 73)” Feat. Laraajii

3. “City of Mirrors” Feat. Arthur Verocai

4. “Beside April” Feat. Karriem Riggins and Arthur Verocai

5. “Love Proceeding” Feat. Arthur Verocai

6. “Open Channels”

7. “Timid, Intimidating”

8. “Beside April Reprise” Feat. Arthur Verocai

9. “Talk Meaning” Feat. Arthur Verocai, Terrace Martin, and Brandee Younger

Talk Memory is out 10/8 via XL Recordings. Pre-order it here.