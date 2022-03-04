Band Of Horses are having a big year so far. They’ve unveiled Things Are Great today, their first album in six years that was announced in October and had been penned almost entirely before the pandemic even began. After being delayed from January to March due to vinyl factory issues that have been affecting lots of indie bands, the record is finally out now with plenty of acclaim. The lead single that came with the initial announcement last fall was the hopeful, jangly “Crutch,” and last night they brought it to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to celebrate the unveiling of Things Are Great.

Previously, Ben Bridwell said that the song “[started] with something from my real life. Obviously ‘Crutch’ means some of the things that I was dependent on. My relationship for one. I think I wanted to say, ‘I’ve got a crush on you,’ and I thought it was funny how relationships also feel like crutches. I feel like everybody has had a time when nothing goes right and you still have to carry on. I think that feeling hits you in this song even if you don’t know what the specifics are.”

Watch their performance of “Crutch” above.