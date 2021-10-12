Before the pandemic hit, Band Of Horses leader Ben Bridwell had already penned most of the songs that would end up on the band’s sixth album. He was going through changes in his life, his relationships and grappling with how the pick of the pieces that didn’t seem to fit. Naturally, Things Are Great, the band’s first in over five years that’s set to drop on January 15, is incredibly autobiographical.

But Bridwell couldn’t do it all alone. While he co-produced every song on the album, Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle and indie rock stalwart producers Dave Fridmann and Dave Sardy helped produce the album as well. With the album due out early next year, the band has released the lead single, “Crutch,” which stands atop handsome guitars and Bridwell doing his best to smile through tough times.

Bridwell shared a statement on the song, saying:

“I think like a lot of my songs, ‘Crutch’ starts with something from my real life. Obviously ‘Crutch’ means some of the things that I was dependent on. My relationship for one. I think I wanted to say, ‘I’ve got a crush on you,’ and I thought it was funny how relationships also feel like crutches. I feel like everybody has had a time when nothing goes right and you still have to carry on. I think that feeling hits you in this song even if you don’t know what the specifics are.”

Listen to “Crutch” above and below, find the Things Are Great art and tracklist, as well as Band Of Horses’ upcoming tour dates.

1. “Warning Signs”

2. “Crutch”

3. “Tragedy Of The Commons”

4. “In The Hard Times”

5. “In Need Of Repair”

6. “Aftermath”

7. “Lights”

8. “Ice Night We’re Having”

9. “You Are Nice To Me”

10. “Coalinga”

10/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

10/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

10/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

11/04 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

11/07 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

11/08 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

11/10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

11/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium

11/13 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA *

11/14 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *

* with Miya Folick

Things Are Great is out 1/15/2022 via BMG. Pre-order it here.