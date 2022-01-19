According to TikTok, 2010’s indie twee style is apparently coming back. Therefore, it’s only right that Band Of Horses, whose 2006 album Everything All The Time had indie fans in an absolute choke hold, are also making a comeback. After delaying the release of their seventh studio album Things Are Great, Band Of Horses share the new track “Lights.”

The track calls back to the band’s roots. It beautifully melts together jangly guitar chords and wailing vocals to craft an anthemic tune that details a night one exceptionally wrong.

Shedding some light on what exactly inspired the song, Band Of Horses lead singer Ben Bridwell recounted a night that started in an indoor water park and ended with a broken-in home:

“I was with my family at an indoor water park hotel. On my last day there, I was walking down the hall and this guy was like, ‘Ben?’ It happened to be this dude that was producing the film that I was writing the score for. We met up in the family-friendly hotel bar which gets closed down by us at 10:00, at which point we then ended up in the parking lot. We get a little loose – nothing too crazy, but we ended up dodging security guards. Our story then goes on to when I’m back home and someone had broken into my house. With the cops that ended up being around, there were more people turning the lights on us, one way or another. At the parking lot of the hotel, it was the security guards turning them on to check on us out there and at home, it was the lights going on and off with these cops. I’m drawing metaphors here and there from these two stories. Also, things were going poorly for me at that time and that kind of peppers the entire track.”

Listen to “Lights” above.

Things Are Great is out 3/4 via BMG. Pre-order it here.