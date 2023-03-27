An Australian band called Private Function is selling vinyl records made of… well, their private functions. In a post shared to their Instagram page, Private Function revealed that a special edition of their upcoming album, 370HSSV 0773H, is made of urine-filled vinyl.

“Congratulations to the 50 people who ordered the ‘Gold’ version of our new record,” said the band. “You just bought a liquid disc full of our piss. We worked with local legends @saltydog.records to build the worlds first piss filled record, it turns out it’s really hard.”

Also in the post, the band shared a video of each of its members walking into a bathroom, and then walking out with bottles full of pee.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the band’s first outrageous vinyl stunt. Early pressings of the band’s 2020 album Whose Line Is It Anyway? contained small bags of speed.

In an interview with Louder Than War, the band’s guitarist Joe Hansen revealed how the idea for the speed baggies came together.

“We were trying to think of novelty cash-grab vinyl variants that people love,” Hansen said, “and [vocalist] Chris [Penney] came up with the idea of pressing bags inside the record. We weren’t sure if it was possible, but we asked around and found someone here that was able to do it. Let’s just say it’s probably not a record you’d want to risk sending overseas.”

Check out the clip of the making of the pee-pee LPs (if you must) above.