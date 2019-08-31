Shutterstock

Crate Digging is Uproxx Music’s monthly exploration of the depths of DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp, in an effort to unearth some hidden gem albums that just might find their spot among your favorites.

There’s a reason that certain artists define our culture: Their work is exciting, thought-provoking, fascinating, or just flat out fun. It’s important to recognize those who have risen to the top and appreciate what it is that got them there and how they manage to stay there. At the same time, however, it’s also valuable to understand the broader musical context. There’s a lot going on beyond the chart-toppers, and sometimes, some truly great work goes underappreciated. That’s why every month, I dig through DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp and share my favorite albums that hit the service over the past few weeks.

The best Bandcamp albums from this month include some wild Cleveland-sourced psychedelic rock and a quick collection of catchy pop tunes, so check them out below.

5. Lunch Duchess — Crying for Fun

<a href="http://lunchduchessmusic.bandcamp.com/album/crying-for-fun">Crying for Fun by Lunch Duchess</a>

“Feminist Baroque-grunge” isn’t a band description I’ve heard before, but that’s what the Minneapolis group Lunch Duchess says they are. Turns out it means that they’re good at combining disparate elements under one umbrella. For instance, album opener “Cry Pt. 11” oscillates between rocking sections and more indie-pop-informed verses, for a product that’s more cohesive than it may seem based on that recounting. Ultimately, the album should be considered indie rock, and some solid indie rock at that.

4. MetalBlack — Illusions

<a href="http://metalblack.bandcamp.com/album/illusions">Illusions by MetalBlack</a>

Non-appreciators of metal may see the genre as a single-faceted entity, but there’s really a lot than can be done within metal. Take a look at Russian group MetalBlack, for instance. They are fine purveyors of atmospheric black metal, meaning that the genre’s signature intensity isn’t tamed, but instead complemented with more ambient and/or softer elements. For example, opening track “Rays Of Darkness” has passages that are downright serene, and parts where ringing keyboards pierce through the song’s otherwise pitch-black foundation, but things like the growled vocals are a reminder that this still metal, and it’s pretty great.