Indie Mixtape 20: Barrie’s Sophomore Album ‘Barbara’ Is Timeless

Barrie Lindsay, who takes on her first name as her musical moniker, released her debut album Happy To Be Here as a five-piece band. But for her introspective sophomore effort Barbara, Barrie parted ways with her bandmates and opted to self-produce the LP. The move was made to reconnect with her musical intuitions and in order to battle the self-censoring that would occur in collaborative songwriting sessions.

Barbara was written in a tumultuous time for the musician. She met her now-wife in 2019 just before she learned her father’s cancer had worsened. Then, the pandemic hit. So, she decided to pour all these complicated emotions into her craft. Barrie wrote songs that allowed her to actually feel her emotions, something she had “never done before in music.” The result is a collection of eleven tracks that unintentionally revolve around themes of love and grief. Barrie is able to move fluidly between sparkling indie rock tunes and ethereal, pop-leaning tracks, singing about everything from bittersweet love ballads to compelling reflections on family.

Ahead of the release of Barbara, Barrie sat down with Uproxx to her musical inspirations, her love of Sheryl Crow, and more on the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Hot, hot, hot, hot.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I hope it’s timeless and classic.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

I really like London. People are down to have an experience together.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

My wife Gabby, because she’s a genius.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Ghenet in Brooklyn.

What album do you know every word to?

Lost And Gone Forever by Guster.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

David Byrne’s Broadway show.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Black sweatpants for the full mobility.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@garararararara on Instagram.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Soak Up The Sun” by Sheryl Crow.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Pachyderm definition.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Barbara by Barrie.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We’ve stayed at some questionable places. Don’t want to throw any of our hosts under the bus though.