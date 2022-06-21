Last week, Bartees Strange released the explosive Farm To Table, his first album since signing to 4AD. The Washington D.C. rocker put together a hard-hitting collection of incredibly honest music that doesn’t just look at his own vulnerabilities, but also speaks to the greater Black experience in America. There’s not too many artists who can claim that within indie and punk music and it renders Strange undoubtedly unique and important.

Now he’s just announced his first every US headlining tour that will begin later this year. Pom Pom Squad is the direct support for Strange and this easily belongs on your list of must-see tours this year. Check out the complete list of tour dates below. General on-sale begins Friday, June 24th at 10am local time, while Spotify and venue pre-sales start Wednesday, June 22 at 10am local time. All over at Barteesstrange.com.

11/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

11/04 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

11/05 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement

11/07 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

11/08 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall [In The Round] *

11/09 — Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch *

11/14 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

11/28 — Houston, TX @ White Oak *

11/29 — Austin, TX @ Parish *

11/30 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co *

12/05 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box *

12/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent *

12/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Independent *

12/09 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

12/10 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *

12/11 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir *

12/13 — Salt Lake City UT, @ Urban Lounge *

12/14 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird *

12/16 — Oklahoma City OK, @ Beer City Music Hall *

12/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

12/19 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

* w/ Pom Pom Squad

# w/ Pom Pom Squad, Spring Silver, No They Hate Change

Farm To Table is out now via 4AD. Listen to it here.