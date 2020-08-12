Earlier this year, Bartees Strange introduced his music to the world with his 5-track EP Say Goodbye To Pretty Boy. The Washington, DC musician didn’t wait long before turning out a full-length effort and now, Strange is gearing up for his LP’s release. The musician announces his debut album, Live Forever, with the rowdy and unapologetic track “Boomer.”

In a statement about his music, Strange said he eventually took recording into his own hands. In his experience, studio recording can oftentimes be a white-dominated space and the musician felt that no one but him alone was able to faithfully capture his musical vision:

“I’m often the only Black guy in the room when I’m playing in a band or working in a studio and I’ll be honest, I don’t think the engineer always knew what I wanted to capture, what I was trying to do or what I was referencing. I wanted a space where I could be in control of how it was gonna sound, and have people there to check me that I trust.”

Listen to “Boomer” above and find Bartees Strange’s Live Forever cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Jealousy”

2. “Mustang”

3. “Boomer”

4. “Kelly Rowland”

5. “In A Cab”

6. “Stone Meadows”

7. “Mossblerd”

8. “Flagey God”

9. “Far”

10. “Fallen For You”

11. “Ghostly”

Live Forever is out 10/2 via MemoryMusic. Pre-order it here.