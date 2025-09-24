The All Things Go festival is celebrating a decade with All Things Go: 10 Years, a benefit compilation benefiting Jack Antonoff’s charity the Ally Coalition. Bartees Strange is doing his part by contributing a new song, “DCWDTTY.”
The track is inspired by DC post-hardcore icons Smart Went Crazy, specifically their song “DC Will Do That To You.” It’s not a cover, though, but a new song Bartees made with Antonoff. In a statement, Bartees explains:
“One of my favorite songs from people in this part of the world is ‘DC Will Do That To You’ by Smart Went Crazy. Content-wise, this song doesn’t have much to do with theirs, other than I feel like a big part of who I am is because of DC and what I feel like it did to and for me. This song is just me, wandering through the DMV — things seen and heard in a uniquely lovely and upside down place.”
Listen to “DCWDTTY” above and find Bartees’ upcoming tour dates below.
Bartees Strange’s 2025 Tour Dates
09/27 — Columbia, MD @ All Things Go
09/28 — Saugerties, NY @ AutoCamp Catskills
11/10 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
11/12 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
11/15 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Peppermint Club
11/18 — Grand Rapids, MI @ St. Cecilia Music Center