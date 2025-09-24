The All Things Go festival is celebrating a decade with All Things Go: 10 Years, a benefit compilation benefiting Jack Antonoff’s charity the Ally Coalition. Bartees Strange is doing his part by contributing a new song, “DCWDTTY.”

The track is inspired by DC post-hardcore icons Smart Went Crazy, specifically their song “DC Will Do That To You.” It’s not a cover, though, but a new song Bartees made with Antonoff. In a statement, Bartees explains:

“One of my favorite songs from people in this part of the world is ‘DC Will Do That To You’ by Smart Went Crazy. Content-wise, this song doesn’t have much to do with theirs, other than I feel like a big part of who I am is because of DC and what I feel like it did to and for me. This song is just me, wandering through the DMV — things seen and heard in a uniquely lovely and upside down place.”

Listen to “DCWDTTY” above and find Bartees’ upcoming tour dates below.