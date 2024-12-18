Jack Antonoff has worked with some of the biggest names in pop and indie, including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Lorde. The Bleachers founder also has production credit on four tracks from Sabrina Carpenter‘s Short N’ Sweet, including No. 1 hit “Please Please Please” and “Slim Pickins,” and on Tuesday, he was joined by the A Nonsense Christmas star for a performance of those songs at The Ally Coalition’s The 10th Annual Talent Show in New York City.

You can watch Jack and Sabrina play together here and here.

Other performances at the talent show included Phish’s Trey Anastasio covering “My Love Mine All Mine” by Mitski and Brendan Yates from Turnstile doing “Underwater Boi” on piano.

The Ally Coalition, founded by Jack and his sister Rachel, raises money to support LGBTQ community centers and unhoused LGBTQ Youth across the United States. “I started a non-profit over a decade ago called The Ally Coalition because I grew up going to shows and everything was like, ‘Show is $5, or $3 worth a can of food. This is a Food Not Bombs benefit.'” Jack told Interview. “If you’re going to gather people, it’s pretty easy to make a small difference and it seems like a missed opportunity not to.”