Here’s How To Watch The All Things Go 2025 Livestream

The DC-area edition of the All Things Go festival is set to launch soon, running from September 26 to 28 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland. This year’s lineup is led by Noah Kahan, Doechii, Djo, Lucy Dacus, Clairo, Kesha, The Marías, Faye Webster, and more.

For those who can’t make it in person, Amazon Music announced today (September 16), that they will exclusively livestream this year’s festival. The broadcast will be available on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video.

Kirdis Postelle, global head of content for Amazon Music, said in a statement, “Streaming All Things Go was a no brainer for us at Amazon Music. All Things Go has built an incredible reputation for showcasing groundbreaking artists and fostering an inclusive community of passionate music lovers. This livestream allows us to extend that special festival experience beyond Merriweather Post Pavilion to audiences everywhere.”

Check out the full day-by-day lineup below.