Beabadoobee is gearing up for her biggest era yet. This summer, the indie-pop sensation is dropping her third album This Is How Tomorrow Moves. In support of the album, Bea has announced a North American tour.

After playing a series of shows and festivals this summer, Bea will take to North America for a multi-city tour, during which, she will be supported by indie duo Hovvdy.

A pre-sale for Bea’s upcoming tour will begin this Friday (May 31). General on-sale will begin a week after (June 6). Fans can register for presale and purchase tickets from Beabadoobee’s official website.

You can see the official tour dates below.