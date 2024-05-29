beabadoobee TOP
Jules Moskovtchenko
Indie

Beabadoobee Announces The ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour’ With Support From Hovvdy

Beabadoobee is gearing up for her biggest era yet. This summer, the indie-pop sensation is dropping her third album This Is How Tomorrow Moves. In support of the album, Bea has announced a North American tour.

After playing a series of shows and festivals this summer, Bea will take to North America for a multi-city tour, during which, she will be supported by indie duo Hovvdy.

A pre-sale for Bea’s upcoming tour will begin this Friday (May 31). General on-sale will begin a week after (June 6). Fans can register for presale and purchase tickets from Beabadoobee’s official website.

You can see the official tour dates below.

Beabadoobee 2024 Tour Dates: This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour

05/30 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko
05/31 — Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache
06/01 — Berlin, Germany @ Prachtwerk
09/06 — Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*
09/09 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem*
09/11 — New York, NY @ Central Park @ Rumsey Playfield*
09/13 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*
09/15 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum*
09/17 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*
09/18 — St Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park*
09/20 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium*
09/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union*
09/24 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle*
09/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

* with Hovvdy

This Is How Tomorrow Moves is out 8/16 via Dirty Hit. Find more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors