Beabadoobee is gearing up for her biggest era yet. This summer, the indie-pop sensation is dropping her third album This Is How Tomorrow Moves. In support of the album, Bea has announced a North American tour.
After playing a series of shows and festivals this summer, Bea will take to North America for a multi-city tour, during which, she will be supported by indie duo Hovvdy.
A pre-sale for Bea’s upcoming tour will begin this Friday (May 31). General on-sale will begin a week after (June 6). Fans can register for presale and purchase tickets from Beabadoobee’s official website.
You can see the official tour dates below.
Beabadoobee 2024 Tour Dates: This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour
05/30 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko
05/31 — Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache
06/01 — Berlin, Germany @ Prachtwerk
09/06 — Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*
09/09 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem*
09/11 — New York, NY @ Central Park @ Rumsey Playfield*
09/13 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*
09/15 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum*
09/17 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*
09/18 — St Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park*
09/20 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium*
09/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union*
09/24 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle*
09/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*
* with Hovvdy
This Is How Tomorrow Moves is out 8/16 via Dirty Hit. Find more information here.