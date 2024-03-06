Beabadoobee treated fans to a beautiful new cover of “It’s Only A Paper Moon,” as part of Jack Antonoff’s soundtrack for Apple TV+’s The New Look television series. Backed by a light acoustic guitar, her voice takes center stage. As the song progresses, some orchestral instrumentals and layered vocals are introduced, adding to the mesmerizing effect of it.

“Yes, it’s only a canvas sky / Hanging over a muslin tree / But it wouldn’t be make-believe / If you believed in me,” she sings. “Without your love / It’s a honky tonk parade / Without your love / It’s a melody played in a penny arcade.”

The show itself centers around fashion designers and is set during World War II. Over the past few months, other songs from the album have been released, including The 1975’s cover of Bing Crosby’s “Now Is The Hour” and Lana Del Rey performing Irving Berlin’s “Blue Skies.” There have also been singles from Florence + The Machine and Nick Cave.

Check out Beabadoobee’s “It’s Only A Paper Moon” cover above. View the full The New Look tracklist below.

1. Florence + The Machine — “White Cliffs Of Dover”

2. The 1975 — “Now Is The Hour”

3. Lana Del Rey — “Blue Skies”

4. Perfume Genius — “What A Difference A Day Makes”

5. Nick Cave — “La Vie En Rose”

6. Beabadoobee — “It’s Only A Paper Moon”

7. Joy Oladokun — “I Wished Upon The Moon”

8. Bartees Strange — “You Always Hurt The One You Love”

9. Sam Dew — “I Cover The Waterfront”

10. Bleachers — “Almost Like Being In Love”

The New Look soundtrack is out 4/3 via Shadow Of The City and Dirty Hit. Find more information here.