Beabadoobee Take A Bite video
YouTube
Indie

Beabadoobee Has Started A New Era With An Album Announcement And A Snippet Of New Music

Former Uproxx cover star Beabadoobee impressed with her 2022 album Beatopia, and now we know what’s next: A new album called This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

Sharing the news on social media today (May 8), Beabadoobee wrote, “my most personal record, made with love from bea , jacob , rick and shangrila studios.” She added that a video for a new song called “Take A Bite” is set to premiere tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Currently, the YouTube page for the “Take A Bite” video features a 15-second teaser for the visual. It shows Beabadoobee standing and smoking a cigarette on a busy street corner, and we get to hear about ten seconds of the new song.

At the moment, we don’t yet have a release date for the album, but Beabadoobee’s post does include what is presumably the album cover art. We’ll likely learn more about the upcoming project tomorrow, though.

The new album follows a run of opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour in 2023, about which she previously noted, “I remember telling an interviewer that my dream support was Taylor Swift, and then I got a call from my manager saying she wants you to go on tour with her. I messaged all my girlfriends: ‘Guess f*cking what…'”

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2024
by: Uproxx authors