Former Uproxx cover star Beabadoobee impressed with her 2022 album Beatopia, and now we know what’s next: A new album called This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

Sharing the news on social media today (May 8), Beabadoobee wrote, “my most personal record, made with love from bea , jacob , rick and shangrila studios.” She added that a video for a new song called “Take A Bite” is set to premiere tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET.

this is how tomorrow moves,

my 3rd album <3

my most personal record, made with love from bea , jacob , rick and shangrila studios take a bite music video premiere room open at 7.30pm bst 🍎https://t.co/lgVvFdHkCi pic.twitter.com/nka1on1IpL — beabadoobee (@beabad00bee) May 8, 2024

Currently, the YouTube page for the “Take A Bite” video features a 15-second teaser for the visual. It shows Beabadoobee standing and smoking a cigarette on a busy street corner, and we get to hear about ten seconds of the new song.

At the moment, we don’t yet have a release date for the album, but Beabadoobee’s post does include what is presumably the album cover art. We’ll likely learn more about the upcoming project tomorrow, though.

The new album follows a run of opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour in 2023, about which she previously noted, “I remember telling an interviewer that my dream support was Taylor Swift, and then I got a call from my manager saying she wants you to go on tour with her. I messaged all my girlfriends: ‘Guess f*cking what…'”