August 2021 Uproxx cover star Beabadoobee is back: She teased a new song yesterday, and now “Take A Bite,” the lead single from the upcoming album This Is How Tomorrow Moves, has arrived alongside a video.

Speaking of the album, that’s set to come out on August 16.

Beabadoobee says of the new song, “It’s me feeling introspective about my thoughts and unhealthy way of living. It’s finding comfort in a familiar place — finding comfort in chaos, because that’s what I know. So, I bring it into every aspect of my life, especially with relationships. And it’s just tapping into this part of my brain where I just jump straight to the most negative, most chaotic thought ever known to man and make and make that into my reality.”

She also says of the album as a whole:

“I love this album. I feel like it’s helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at. I guess it’s about becoming a woman. I think I’m more aware of my actions in these songs. In my previous records, I would consistently sing about my reaction towards other people’s doings, like a blame game. But in this record, it’s accepting that there’s an inevitability of my fault in there, too. Whether it’s childhood trauma or relationship issues, it takes two to tango in everything.”

Watch the “Take A Bite” video above. Below, find the This Is How Tomorrow Moves cover art and tracklist.