On November 21, 2022, Beabadoobee dropped by the famous KEXP studio to give a live performance of some of her most popular songs. She kicked off the set, which KEXP just recently shared in full, with “10:36,” using a blue electric guitar to her benefit as she jams out on the indie rock track. She also brought a backing band, complete with a drummer, bassist, and an additional guitarist.

As the announcer noted, “10:36” appeared on Beabadoobee’s most recent album, Beatopia, which dropped last July. “It’s so good,” the KEXP speaker said after the song. “We’re just doing a little instrument change here.”

From there, Beabadoobee played another album cut with “Talk,” which features some incredibly hypnotic instrumental solos. “Still not sure if I’ve seen you before,” she sang.

She finished the set with “Don’t Get The Deal” and “The Perfect Pair.”

“I wasn’t ready for a debut for the first couple of years,” she previously told Uproxx in 2021, a year before Beatopia dropped. “It took me a few years to get there. It was building my way up to that. I didn’t want to just make the same type of music for the rest of my life, I discovered new music and artists along the way, and that influenced me.”

Watch Beabadoobee’s full KEXP performance above.