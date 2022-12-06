The past year has been huge for pop artist Beabadoobee. Back in July, she released her sophomore album, Beatopia. In October, it was announced that she would be joining Taylor Swift next year as an opener for her The Eras Tour. Last night (December 5), Beabadoobee stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an intimate performance of Beatopia‘s “The Perfect Pair.”

The stage was transformed into a house holiday party-type setting, in which she is seen delivering her soft, silky vocals, surrounded by guitarists, who are sitting comfortably on couches, as well as violinists, cellists, and drummers.

“If I told you, you’d know how to go and break my heart in two / ‘Cause I would anyways, we’d end up like always / You know me, you better show me that you could say it to my face / ‘Cause you know we’re the same, there’s worse things I can take,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

Beatopia is named after a fictional city Beabadoobee created when she was seven years old. In a recent interview with Coup De Main, she opened up about revisiting the city 15 years later.

“…I realized that the whole idea of Beatopia was just a way for me to escape a lot of things that were happening at the time,” she said. “So it was a sad thing that I had to think about, but it was also really empowering, trying to uncover the feelings I had long repressed — like, very repressed feelings. I just had to face them.”

Check out the performance above.