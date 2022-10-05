In a February interview before Beatopia was announced, Beabadoobee said of the album, “I don’t know how to explain it, but it sounds very 2006 [laughs]. I feel like this new album is what I am meant to sound like.” Now, she has pulled from about that era for her latest cover, a rendition of Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 hit “A Thousand Miles.”

While Carlton’s original recording is based on an airy and iconic piano melody, Beabadoobee leans more into her rock sensibilities for the Live Lounge cover, conveying that melody via distorted electric guitar instead. Aside from the genre shift, though, Bea’s rendition is mostly faithful to the source material.

Also in the Live Lounge, Beabadoobee performed her own Beatopia highlight “The Perfect Pair.”

Meanwhile, Beabadoobee is in the midst of a world tour. It kicked off in July with a handful of US shows before heading to Europe and Australia. She’s getting ready to start a run of UK dates, which will be followed by a more extensive stretch of North American concerts from late October to early December.

As far as new material, she popped up on “Cyberkiss 2 U,” a recent single from Blackstarkids.

Find Beabadoobee’s renditions of “A Thousand Miles” and “The Perfect Pair” above.