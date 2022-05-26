Beabadoobee Shares Her Heartwarming New Single ‘Lovesong’

Will the world ever reach the point where there are enough love songs? Perhaps, but that day won’t be today (May 26) as Beabadoobee has added her own cozy addition to the long list in the form of “Lovesong.” Over a simple mid-tempo guitar track, the 21-year-old pours her heart out. There is a soft, tender tone to Beabadoobee’s verses with a bit more of a build-up in the chorus to punctuate the earnest nature of the record fully. The Filipino-British artist’s words come from a real place.

“Lovesong” is the third single from her upcoming sophomore album Beatopia, announced back in March. “Lovesong” follows the already released “Talk” and “See You Soon” as she gears up for her first project since Our Extended Play in 2021.

“‘Lovesong’ is a song that I had bits written for since my second ever EP,” Beabadoobee said in a statement. “The chorus was actually already written since Loveworm, I just didn’t have any chords to sing it with. It’s actually written in a really strange tuning that I forget. And, yeah, it’s just another sweet love song. It was one of the last songs I recorded for Beatopia.”

Listen to “Lovesong” above.

Beatopia is out 7/15 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.