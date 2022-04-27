Ahead of her upcoming second album, Beatopia, Beabadoobee has released the video for her dreamy, introspective new single, “See You Soon.” In the video, the bedroom-pop singer is seen riding through the countryside as she ponders life while taking in the sights of the trees and animals around her.

On the song, she sings of loving someone who made her lose her way. “I wanted to be everything you see / But I went the wrong direction, you needed some perfection,” she opens on the song’s first verse, before leading into the chorus, “And I’m not sure why but I will see you soon / I guess I have to take you, I’m deteriorating.” Through vocal layering and fading effects, Bea creates a calming, ambient mood.

Bea says in a statement:

“I feel like the idea behind ‘See You Soon’ is that it’s meant to make you feel like you’re tripping on shrooms. Or, I feel like the chorus especially, I want it to sound like a breath of fresh air, like a realization of some sort. I wrote it during a time where I was away a lot and making a lot of mistakes and doing a lot of things to help me figure a lot of stuff out. And I feel like I found the importance of doing that really, it was really therapeutic because it made me appreciate everything around me so much more. Being away and being by myself with my own thoughts, it was kind of like a punch in the face. And I guess it’s just really playing along with the fact that you know, it’s okay to make mistakes, as long as it makes you a stronger person, as long as it makes everything makes sense. And it’s important to be by yourself sometimes.”

Check out “See You Soon” above.

Beatopia is out 7/15 via Dirty Hit. Pre-save it here.