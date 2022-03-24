Releasing her epic debut album, Fake It Flowers, in 2020, Beabadoobee’s star has just continued to rise with every new release. After going viral off the strength of the very first track she ever wrote, “Coffee,” which was sampled in the chorus for Canadian artist Powfu’s “Death Bed,” she’s slowly but surely built her own sound following up that moment of internet attention. Bea, aka Beatrice Kristi Laus, went on to record an EP with The 1975 last year called Our Extended Play, and landed an Uproxx cover story over the look.

Now, Laus let fans know she’s gearing up to release a new album that “sounds very 2006,” and today we’ve got the first taste of that glam-rock sound. “Talk” is a preview of her next album, Beatopia, which will be out July 15 via Dirty Hit. In the meantime she’ll also be opening up for Halsey on select tour dates, and then later tour on her own in support of this second album.

“I wrote ‘Talk’ just after my first album,” Bea said in a press release. “I was obsessed with Tuesday because I thought it was the best night to go out, not too much chaos but just enough to have a good time. Generally, it’s about doing things that aren’t necessarily healthy or great for you, but you can’t help indulging. It’s like that unavoidable feeling that you get. You can’t get rid of it, and you know it’s bad, but you love it really, and its whatever, so you do it anyways.”

Check out the new song above and look out for Beatopia dropping this July.