Beabadoobee is fresh off performing back-to-back weekends at Coachella. Now that that’s behind her, she’s gone ahead and dropped a new single, “See You Soon,” a relatively serene, but still propulsive, slice of summertime bedroom-pop.

Beabadoobee told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe of the song, “This song is about a really personal time in my life where I had to spend some time by myself to realize a lot of things and it’s one of the dearest songs that I’ve written. It’s got this uplifting feeling and shows another side of what I do and what we can expect from my new album Beatopia. I’m so happy for you guys to hear it!”

Speaking of Beatopia, Beabadoobee previously described the album’s sound, “It’s a lot of different vibes. There’s not one song that sounds the same as the others. I’ve been really getting into a band called Stars, and I’ve always loved Stereolab as well. I’ve been working with my guitarist Jacob and using a lot of teenage engineering, drum machines, mixtures of guitars. It’s been really fun. I don’t know how to explain it, but it sounds very 2006 [laughs]. I feel like this new album is what I am meant to sound like.”

Listen to “See You Soon” above.

Beatopia is out 7/15 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.