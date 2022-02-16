Beau‘s Heather Goldin and Emma Jenney have known each other for a very long time. The NYC-based alt-pop duo became fast friends at a young age and have captivated audiences with their wistful and heartfelt music about love and friendship since releasing the 2015 debut album That Thing Reality. Now signed to a new label and armed with the EP Forever, recorded at the iconic Electric Lady Studios, Beau share their first new music in five years.

To celebrate the release of their new EP Forever, Beau sat down to talk about their tour, their love for Mazzy Star and Big Thief, and veganism in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Sentimental, rocking, strong, women

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

For it’s sincerity.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

New York City

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Mazzy Star

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Paris

What album do you know every word to?

Masterpiece by Big Thief.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

The Strokes.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Anything comfy and sparkly.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Archdigest.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Sweetest Kill” by Broken Social Scene.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Do plant-based whole eggs exist?

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Angel Olsen, My Woman

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Someone else’s bus.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

St Marks place, 15 years old… something to do with a maze, and a musical note at the end of it.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

I wouldn’t know, I skip them ;)

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Bring me chocolate in bed.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Say yes more.

What’s the last show you went to?

Don’t remember, probably my own.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

The Notebook.

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

Something vegan.

Forever is out now via Range Music Partners. Get it here.