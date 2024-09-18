Ben Katzman is more than just a Survivor finalist; he’a also a wildly accomplished rock musician. He’s a shredder, a DIYer, and a punk rocker. Tears On The Beach, his latest album, leaves it all out there on display. Opening with the one-two punch of “Dig Deep” and “Fire Sprite,” Katzman sets the stage with incendiary guitar solos and a carefree spirit.
Still, that’s not to say that Katzman is careless. Tears On The Beach, despite its fuck-it-all air, blazes by with a ferocity that still feels meticulous, diligent, and well-crafted. He’s an ardent student of rock history, and his chops are made apparent from the record’s start to its closing track “The Vibe Has Spoken.”
Following the record’s release in August — and ahead of tonight’s premiere of the 47th season of Survivor — Katzman sat down with Uproxx to talk about the Oasis reunion, farting on command, eating at every fast food chain as a teenager, and more in our latest Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Energetically Rippin Emotional Rocks.
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
It would be cool if it was like the future in Bill and Ted where our riffs and music were heralded as the greatest thing of all time and used as a tool to inspire generations of people to grind on axes and live their lives on 10. I always thought my music was like motivational metal, but yeah hopefully? That would be most excellent.
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
I think it would have to be KISS as a band. And yes while the music might be a huge influence, it’s the idea that four dorks could transform themselves into superheroes and make something epic that went way beyond themselves. I believe rock ‘n’ roll is a transformative tool!
Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?
My parents are pretty killer chefs, and I’ve eaten a lot of killer meals in my lifetime, but I’d say the best meal of my life must’ve been in high school after we did this legendary run on 163rd street. We hit every fast food chain that ever lived: Burger King, Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Church’s Chicken, Pizza Hut, Chipotle, Steve’s Pizza, etc and set up a legendary line-up that equaled the feast from Talladega Nights. Would I say that was the best food? No, definitely not. But it was like climbing Shred Mountain; we accomplished something that day.
Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.
The Happy Jawbone Family Band at the BUFU Records Christmas party.
What song never fails to make you emotional?
“May It Be” by Enya off The Fellowship of the Ring soundtrack. That sound rules and is all about the release of control and accepting you are on the journey that is life.
What’s the last thing you Googled?
Who is in the Oasis reunion lineup. COME ON BONEHEAD WE NEED YOU!
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
One time we were on tour in the middle of nowhere, we stayed at this person’s house who kept telling us how tired they were but wanted us to crash with them. Only when we were finally about to go to sleep they invited the whole town to come rip an after party at their house. Because it was a small town there was an array of wild characters from moonshine makers to bible salesmen. I wouldn’t say it was weird but I would definitely say we were in tropical fargo.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?
Outside my hometown, my favorite place to perform is in Edinburgh Scotland aka Shredinburgh. I’ve never had a bad show there and people there seem DOWN TO ROCK! Hopefully we make it to Japan; I want to shred Budokan like KISS did!
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Don’t try to impress anybody else; just be yourself and let the people around you figure that out.
What’s one of your hidden talents?
I can fart on command. Seriously, Taco Bell or not I’m ready to let it rip at all times. I don’t know if that’s considered a health issue or not though.
If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?
It’s all about art and music education for me. I truly believe kids should have access to instruments, art supplies, lessons and have free time to allow themselves to explore their mind and let loose becoming themselves. Art really can be therapy so whatever charity helps that happen, I’M IN!
What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?
The future of music consumption is bleak. AI in my mind feels like another word for posers. Sure it’s cool and fun but the second it becomes capitalized by big record and film businesses it’s a wrap. I think people will still need the energetic release though and live music will hopefully keep powering through. Rock bands are like the cockroaches on a nuclear fallout, we’ll never die.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.
Oasis, Metallica, Enya, The Beets (from Doug, the ones who sing Killer Tofu), and maybe the SHAMEN from Scotland. That would be pretty bonkers huh?
I would also say let’s hold that festival at a veteran’s hall in the middle of nowhere so the kids can let it RIIIIIP.
Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?
Liam Gallagher on Twitter. Dude can roast and toast anyone like there’s no tomorrow. Especially his brother.
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
I have my childhood dog’s underbite tattooed on me with the words ‘All Dogs Go To Heaven pt.3’ The part 3 is probably cuz there are only two movies. So I lived the 3rd.
What is your pre-show ritual?
I like to pull a Dewey Cox and think about my whole life leading up to that moment. This way I can gather all the emotions and let it all rip in the name of rock.
Who was your first celebrity crush?
DEFINITELY Kimberly from Power Rangers. Every ’90s kid KNOWS!
You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?
If I had the resources, my dream vacation would be to go to the West Coast and see all the spots they filmed The O.C.. AND IF I REALLY had the resources I’d hire Rachel Bilson, Adam Brody, Melinda Clarke, and Peter Gallagher to give me a guided tour with stories from stuff behind the scenes. I would pay to be a punisher for that 2000s gossip.
What is your biggest fear?
That one day I’ll stop being curious and live an adventure-less life. I hope I make it to my deathbed with 10,000,000 stories to tell between meeting Metallica, touring the world, arguing with Jeff [Probst] about Van Hagar, and how I was surrounded by my friends and loved ones the entire way!
