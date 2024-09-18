Ben Katzman is more than just a Survivor finalist; he’a also a wildly accomplished rock musician. He’s a shredder, a DIYer, and a punk rocker. Tears On The Beach, his latest album, leaves it all out there on display. Opening with the one-two punch of “Dig Deep” and “Fire Sprite,” Katzman sets the stage with incendiary guitar solos and a carefree spirit.

Still, that’s not to say that Katzman is careless. Tears On The Beach, despite its fuck-it-all air, blazes by with a ferocity that still feels meticulous, diligent, and well-crafted. He’s an ardent student of rock history, and his chops are made apparent from the record’s start to its closing track “The Vibe Has Spoken.”

Following the record’s release in August — and ahead of tonight’s premiere of the 47th season of Survivor — Katzman sat down with Uproxx to talk about the Oasis reunion, farting on command, eating at every fast food chain as a teenager, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Energetically Rippin Emotional Rocks.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

It would be cool if it was like the future in Bill and Ted where our riffs and music were heralded as the greatest thing of all time and used as a tool to inspire generations of people to grind on axes and live their lives on 10. I always thought my music was like motivational metal, but yeah hopefully? That would be most excellent.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I think it would have to be KISS as a band. And yes while the music might be a huge influence, it’s the idea that four dorks could transform themselves into superheroes and make something epic that went way beyond themselves. I believe rock ‘n’ roll is a transformative tool!

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

My parents are pretty killer chefs, and I’ve eaten a lot of killer meals in my lifetime, but I’d say the best meal of my life must’ve been in high school after we did this legendary run on 163rd street. We hit every fast food chain that ever lived: Burger King, Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Church’s Chicken, Pizza Hut, Chipotle, Steve’s Pizza, etc and set up a legendary line-up that equaled the feast from Talladega Nights. Would I say that was the best food? No, definitely not. But it was like climbing Shred Mountain; we accomplished something that day.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

The Happy Jawbone Family Band at the BUFU Records Christmas party.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“May It Be” by Enya off The Fellowship of the Ring soundtrack. That sound rules and is all about the release of control and accepting you are on the journey that is life.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Who is in the Oasis reunion lineup. COME ON BONEHEAD WE NEED YOU!

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

One time we were on tour in the middle of nowhere, we stayed at this person’s house who kept telling us how tired they were but wanted us to crash with them. Only when we were finally about to go to sleep they invited the whole town to come rip an after party at their house. Because it was a small town there was an array of wild characters from moonshine makers to bible salesmen. I wouldn’t say it was weird but I would definitely say we were in tropical fargo.