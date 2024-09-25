Ben Quad released one of the best emo albums of 2022. Now they’re back with a new EP that’s inspired by groups like Deafheaven and Underoath. The self-described “post-emo and butt rock” band from Oklahoma is releasing the five-track Ephemera EP on October 25, and the cathartic single “Your Face As An Effigy” is out now.

“Lyrically, this is the most open-ended on the EP,” Ben Quad (named after the legendary podracer) said in a statement about the single. “This song is about finding solidarity within the group you identify with and overcoming the deceivers who seek to ruin you. The music video highlights this concept of solidarity by focusing on the brotherhood aspect of the band. The political undertones of the song title were purposeful in the sense that we wanted to paint a picture of overcoming a system that seeks to destroy us.”

Watch the “Your Face As An Effigy” above and check out the Ephemera tracklist and Ben Quad’s tour dates below.