Benee celebrated her birthday in late January with an effusive Instagram post. “I love everyone in my life so much thank you for being here,” she wrote. “LETS ALL GROW CUTE AND OLD TOGETHER X.” That sentiment does not extend to whoever inspired her new single, “Green Honda.”

The punchy, unflinching track arrived today, February 8, alongside a freewheeling video directed by Eliot Charof and AA. It finds the “I’m So Happy” singer literally cruising down memory lane. The opening line immediately sets the tone: “That was a waste of f*cking time.”

Benee takes her dogs out on the town and reflects on how “great” she’s been since ditching her ex (otherwise referred to as “my biggest mistake”). She stares through broken glass and declares, “Save your last breath, hold it in / I’d rather not have to listen.”

And then, Benee collects her friends and speeds off in her green Honda with plans to “pull up” and “tell you that I don’t want ya.” Most people struggle to let the past be the past, but Benee is more than ready to move on. Nobody is safe from her truth bombs left in her wake: “All your friends are f*cking fake / They’re all too boring and too straight / I cringe at everything they say / And you’re just like them, boy, don’t play.”

As relayed by Stereogum, Benee said, “There is a personal history to the ‘Green Honda’ story. … My green Honda was my first car, passed on to me by my grandmother when she gave up driving. I call him ‘Steve,’ and he’s on the cover of my Stella & Steve EP. We’ve had lots of adventures together.”

Watch Benee’s latest adventure with Steve above.