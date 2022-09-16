Two of the faces of cynical gen-Z pop have combined forces for a new tongue-in-cheek breakup anthem. Joined by Benee, Jeremy Zucker is expressing gratitude over the end of a relationship in “I’m So Happy.”

Driven by a breezy, plucky guitar, the instrumental creates a happy, cheery mood, despite the fairly dark lyrical matter.

Zucker opens the song, making it clear that being anywhere in any sort of situation is better than being with their ex.

“Sunny days or cold nights / It don’t matter the weather / What could be better than paradise? / Feels so right without you,” they sing.

Zucker sings solo on the song’s first chorus and is later accompanied by Benee for the second, cheekily singing. “I’m so glad to know you / Won’t be here to f*ck with my mood / No bullsh*t to argue / I don’t hold a thing against you / I’m so grateful / Every day I’m smiling way more / I’m so happy you’re not here.”

In her individual verse, Benee details the toxic cycles of a past relationship, singing, “You’d call me up / We’d f*ck / Make up / But I couldn’t see it back then / That loving you is just a phase, man.”

Check out “I’m So Happy” above.