Since breaking out on TikTok, Benee has been on a gradual rise. The 20-year-old New Zealand singer was recently named one of Apple Music’s Up Next artist and even caught the attention of Elton John, who named Benee the next “global smash.” Now, the singer takes her hit “Supalonely,” off last year’s Stella & Steve EP, to late-night television with a lively performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Backed by a full band, Benee takes over a retro arcade for an animated rendition of “Supalonley.” Amid flashing arcade games and vintage patterned carpet, Benee delivers each verse with gusto. Mocking post-breakup blues, Benee sings: “I knew this would happen, still hard to believe it / Maybe I’m dramatic, I don’t wanna seem it / I don’t wanna panic.”

Benee’s success can be attributed in part to the app TikTok. “Supalonely” was uploaded to the platform for use in dancing videos back in March, and some of the app’s biggest stars were seen dancing to Benee’s song. Since gaining a following from the app, “Supalonely” was played 6.9 billion times in March alone and has been now been certified Platinum.

Watch Benee perform “Supalonely” on Late Night With Seth Meyers above and revisit our interview with Benee here.