All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It's not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it. Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week, we got new music from Jamie xx, Trace Mountains, and more.

Trace Mountains – “Sick Of Myself” Back in May, LVL UP announced that they were reuniting after they broke up in 2018. In the meantime, its members have pursued music of their own, and Dave Benton has been making heartland-friendly indie folk under the moniker Trace Mountains. Benton has shared “Sick Of Myself,” a cover of the 1995 Matthew Sweet tune that trades in its ebullient guitars and hard-hitting drums for smooth piano chords and subtle shakers. It’s a tune that Benton has gorgeously reimagined, casting Sweet’s tale of self-deprecating love in a new light. Cold Cave – “Hourglass” New wave duo Cold Cave have been releasing a new song on the 15th of every month, and it has now become something to look forward to, even if there has been no mention of a follow-up to 2021’s Fate In Seven Lessons. All the songs have been great, and “Hourglass,” the latest entry to this ad hoc singles series, maintains that streak. Conjuring the dance-leaning sensibilities of New Order and the moodiness of Echo & The Bunnymen, Cold Cave delivers once again with “Hourglass.”

Jamie xx – “Life” Robyn hasn’t been up to much since her 2018 album, Honey. So it’s nice to see that she has returned to the fold on songs like a remix of Charli XCX’s “360” and, now, Jamie xx’s “Life.” As the latest preview of Jamie’s long-awaited second record, In Waves, “Life” keeps the dancefloor moving with a groovy bassline and a sample that commands you to “make it last all night.” You could say it gives you life. Horse Jumper Of Love – “Snow Angel” The new Horse Jumper Of Love album, Disaster Trick, seems to be shaping up quite nicely. On the previous single, “Wink,” the Boston trio recruited Wednesday frontwoman Karly Hartzman, and now they’ve worked with Wednesday guitarist (and solo artist in his own right) MJ Lenderman for “Snow Angel.” Also featuring Squirrel Flower’s Ella Williams, Horse Jumper Of Love creates a stirring storm of noisy guitars on their latest single.

Why Bonnie – “Fake Out” On Why Bonnie’s debut album, 2022’s 90 In November, ringleader Blair Howerton relished in the quaint, folk-influenced atmospheres of her native Texas. Whereas Howerton’s previous endeavor embraced quietude, “Fake Out,” the new single from Why Bonnie’s forthcoming second album, sees her opening her sound while retaining her penchant for tender songwriting. “Fake Out” incorporates electric guitars and a lively drum performance, not serving as focal points so much as garnishes for the foundational warmth that has become an integral ingredient of Howerton’s work. Ed Schrader’s Music Beat – “Daylight Commander” Having made a name for themselves in the early 2010s DIY scene in Baltimore, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat have since maintained a consistency for inconsistency. Not content to play it safe and stick to what they already know, the duo comprising vocalist Ed Schrader and bassist Devlin Rice have constantly shape-shifted to explore new sonic territories. They swapped in the post-punk of 2018’s Riddles for hooky disco-rock on 2022’s Nightclub Daydreaming, and on “Daylight Commander,” they go for straightforward indie rock festooned with synths and Schrader’s caterwauling vocals. It’s another wondrous surprise from a band full of them.

Jane Remover – “Nasty – Match My Tweak Remix” Tinashe has been on a huge run recently. Her single “Nasty” has gone viral on TikTok, and she quickly built on the hype with a new remix EP. There are remixes from DJ Tunez, Wuki, and UNIIQU3, but the standout comes from Jane Remover, who has become one of digicore’s most exciting new artists since her 2021 debut album, Frailty. Officially dubbed the “Match My Tweak Remix,” Jane Remover appropriately matches Tinashe’s freak with rapid-fire electronic drums and glitched-out sampling that wouldn’t sound out of place on a proper Jane Remover song. The Dare – “Perfume” The contemporary king of “indie sleaze,” The Dare, is on the precipice of sharing his debut album. “Perfume,” the single that comes alongside the announcement, perfectly captures the echoes of LCD Soundsystem latent in Harrison Patrick Smith’s music. Like Smith’s recent production work on Charli XCX’s “Guess,” it’s a brief yet booming track primed for a sweaty club.