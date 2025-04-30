The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2025

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of April below.

The Cure — The Head On The Door (Reissue) Rhino went big for Record Store Day this year, pumping out 47 different limited-edition releases for the special weekend. Among them was The Cure’s classic The Head On The Door, for a picture disc reissue that’s limited to 8,850 copies worldwide. Get it here. The Doors — Strange Days 1967: A Work In Progress Also part of Rhino’s RSD slate is a big one for The Doors fans: After 58 years, rough mixes from early Strange Days recording sessions have been unearthed, so here they are on translucent blue vinyl. Get it here.

Panchiko — Ginkgo The Panchiko story is a wild one: A group of UK dads had a band in the ’90s. It was fun, but it didn’t end up going much of anywhere and they moved on with their lives. Decades later, one of their demos was discovered in a thrift store, and it got enough attention online to prompt the band to reunite for a new album that’s out now. Get it here. Julien Baker & Torres — Send A Prayer My Way Years ago, Julien Baker and Torres kicked around the idea of making a country album together. Finally, they made it, and the project sees them using traditional country storytelling in compelling new ways. Get it here.

Djo — The Crux It’s all coming together for Joe Keery: Acting is going great and music is going even better on his new Djo album, The Crux. Given the classic influences found across the album, it only makes sense that it’d be available on vinyl. Get it here. d4vd — Withered d4vd didn’t quite land that backflip, but he did stick the landing on his new album Withered. He has a particularly neat vinyl edition of it, too, featuring an alternative anime-style cover. Get it here.