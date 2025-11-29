The Best Vinyl Releases Of November 2025

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of November below.

The Beatles — Anthology Collection (2025 Edition) Uproxx’s Steven Hyden recently said of The Beatles Anthology, “For all the times The Beatles story has been told and retold, this remains the single most entertaining iteration, mostly because it comes from the guys themselves.” Part of that whole package is the accompanying albums of rarities, which was just expanded to add 13 new songs to the party. Get it here. Split Enz — Enzyclopedia Volumes One & Two Pioneering New Zealand rockers Split Enz released their debut album, Mental Notes, half a century ago now. In celebration, the band is releasing a new box set (available in a 5-CD box set or one with three LPs and a Blu-Ray disc) that comprehensively catalog’s the band’s formative years. Included are goodies like rough mixes and live recordings. Get it here.

The Jesus And Mary Chain — Psychocandy (Reissue) The vinyl lovers at Third Man Records have brought The Jesus And Mary Chain into the fold with a reissue of Psychocandy, marking the project’s 40th anniversary. It comes in standard black vinyl for purists but is also available in a lovely “hot honey” vinyl for those wanting some pizzazz. Get it here. Neil Young — Harvest Moon (Reissue), Unplugged (Reissue), Sleeps With Angels (Reissue), and Mirror Ball (Reissue) Young is well into his Official Release Series at this point and the latest additions get into the ’90s. Each numbered box set is a limited edition and features each album, complete with historically accurate artwork, on a double LP. Whether its his work with Pearl Jam as his collaborators or some of his best-known songs on Harvest Moon, this is one of Young’s best periods and is an essential own for record collectors. Get it here.

Slow Xmas 5 Speaking of long-running series: We’re onto the fifth Slow Xmas release now, which was preceded by volumes of takes on Christmas classics by alternative artists. This is the first time the project is getting released on vinyl and it’s a good year to start, as the 2025 compilation features Death Valley Girls, Meridian Brothers and Shannon Lay, Zach Cooper of Coheed And Cambria, Eric Slick of Dr. Dog, and Dave Hartley of The War On Drugs. Get it here. Ray Charles — No One Does It Like… Ray Charles! The Tangerine Master Series is bringing some of Ray Charles’ best work to the forefront. The collection continues with No One Does It Like… Ray Charles!, featuring a group of mid-1960s singles, B-sides, and non-LP tracks presented in this configuration for the first time. Get it here.

Wings — Wings (Reissue) Paul McCartney did pretty well for himself post-Beatles thanks to the success of Wings. This self-titled collection compiles the best the band has to offer, per McCartney himself, who oversaw the project. Formats include the beautiful 3-LP limited edition color vinyl collection. All physical editions come with a booklet featuring an introduction from McCartney. Get it here. Neil Young — Tonight’s The Night (50th Anniversary Edition) Neil makes the list twice this time! He’s also celebrating 50 years of Tonight’s The Night with an anniversary edition. Most notably, it comes with reimagined cover art (more colorful this time around) and six bonus tracks, the first time they’ve been available on vinyl. Get it here.