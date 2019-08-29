Greg Watermann

Beth Hart believes she is basking in a golden period of success. On War In My Mind, her first new album album in three years, the 47-year-old singer songwriter paired up with super producer Rob Cavallo (Green Day, My Chemical Romance) for what might be her finest work to date.

To celebrate the new record, Hart sat down to talk Lana Del Rey, getting married, and following serial killers on Twitter in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

For me the whole reason why I do music is it helps me to get through stuff. It would be nice if the music was needed by anyone to make them feel better, like it has made me be able to get through stuff, that’s all.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Oh god that’s a hard one because there are so many man! I really love Saint Petersburg, Russia. That’s killer there. Paris is great and of course New York.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

It’s impossible; there are so many people. Strangers, family, friends, my husband, the people I’ve worked with in the business. My pains, struggles, bi-polar, alcoholism, god, the devil. Everything! Everything affects it. If I really had to choose one person, it would probably be my Dad. Because that was the greatest pain in my life, losing him when I was little. Not to death or anything, he went to the can for a while and then when he got out, he had this whack-job wife who wouldn’t let him have anything to do with me.

So I think in a way, the reason why I went to the piano in the first place when I was really little is I knew something was happening with my parents and I was so close to my dad. So maybe in some way the reason why I made music to begin with was like, my prayers to god to bring him back.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Alright, so it’s my personality that every time I eat, it’s always the greatest thing I’ve ever eaten in my life! So, the latest thing that was the greatest thing I’ve ever eaten in my life was today. Me and my husband went for a bike ride to Huntington Beach, and they’ve got this killer little pizzeria joint there that has this amazing clams and linguini. It’s called Pizza D’Oro. It’s phenomenal! But everything I eat, I don’t know what it is, I just think it’s the most amazing thing ever!

What album do you know every word to?

The one that leaps to mind is one that I studied for so many years and I still study to this day. It’s an Etta James live album called Blues In The Night: The Early Show and she’s performing live with the most ridiculous band in front of about 50 people. It’s so good!

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

I have attended a lot of concerts and I love them all for so many reasons but if I had to choose one it would probably be Patti LaBelle. When I was sixteen, I went with my best friend Ron Williams, who’s an amazing singer, and worshipped Patti. We went and saw her and baby! She came out on that stage, she took off her eyelashes and gave them to people. She took off her pantyhose and gave them to people. She took her little mink stole and gave it to people. She was incredible! Her voice, ridiculous! It was inspirational, it was so humbling, it was so beautiful, it was like seeing god perform!

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Oh boy…depressing, vulnerable…kind of soulful but hopeful.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

The best outfit to perform in, in my little opinion, is whatever makes you feel good that day. So sometimes, I want to go out there and wear six-inch heels, and then other days I want to look like a dude! I want to be barefoot, have jeans on, no make-up, wear a ripped up shirt. It’s whatever makes you feel comfortable, that’s the most important thing.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

There is this one serial killer guy who I really enjoy following a lot, I try to pay as much attention to him as possible… (laughs) I’m just kidding! Oh man, I couldn’t say.