Big Thief Announces A Slew Of New Tour Dates For 2023

Big Thief is a terrific live band, so today’s news is good: The group has announced new tour dates for next year, in support of their excellent 2022 album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You.

The North American part of the trek starts in Vermont on January 31 and is followed by over a dozen more dates in Philadelphia, Nashville, Austin, New Orleans, Miami, and Atlanta before wrapping up at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on March 2. That show is followed by some UK and European dates in April.

Check out all of Big Thief’s upcoming tour dates below.

11/12/2022 — Seoul, Korea @ Rolling Hall

11/14/2022 — Osaka, Japan @ Club Quattro

11/15/2022 — Osaka, Japan @ Club Quattro

11/18/2022 — Tokyo, Japan @ O/East

11/21/2022 — Perth, Australia @ Astor Theatre

11/23/2022 — Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum

11/24/2022 — Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum

11/27/2022 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

11/30/2022 — Brisbane, Australia @ Princess Theatre

12/02/2022 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Powerstation

12/03/2022 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Powerstation

12/04/2022 — Wellington, New Zealand @ Opera House

01/31/2023 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

02/03/2023 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

02/04/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

02/05/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

02/07/2023 — Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

02/09/2023 — Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford

02/10/2023 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

02/11/2023 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

02/15/2023 — Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre

02/16/2023 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

02/17/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

02/18/2023 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

02/20/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre

02/21/2023 — Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell

02/24/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

02/25/2023 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

03/02/2023 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

04/05/2023 — Gateshead, England @ Sage Gateshead

04/06/2023 — Edinburgh, Scotland @ Usher Hall

04/07/2023 — Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo Manchester

04/08/2023 — Cardiff, Wales @ Great Hall

04/11/2023 — London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

04/12/2023 — London, England @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

04/15/2023 — Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg

04/16/2023 — Groningen, Netherlands @ De Oosterpoort

04/18/2023 — Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

04/22/2023 — Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

04/23/2023 — Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

04/26/2023 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

04/27/2023 — Valencia, Spain @ Sala Moon

04/28/2023 — Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

04/29/2023 — Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV