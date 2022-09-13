Big Thief Announces A Slew Of New Tour Dates For 2023

Big Thief is a terrific live band, so today’s news is good: The group has announced new tour dates for next year, in support of their excellent 2022 album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You.
The North American part of the trek starts in Vermont on January 31 and is followed by over a dozen more dates in Philadelphia, Nashville, Austin, New Orleans, Miami, and Atlanta before wrapping up at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on March 2. That show is followed by some UK and European dates in April.
Check out all of Big Thief’s upcoming tour dates below.
11/12/2022 — Seoul, Korea @ Rolling Hall
11/14/2022 — Osaka, Japan @ Club Quattro
11/15/2022 — Osaka, Japan @ Club Quattro
11/18/2022 — Tokyo, Japan @ O/East
11/21/2022 — Perth, Australia @ Astor Theatre
11/23/2022 — Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum
11/24/2022 — Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum
11/27/2022 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
11/30/2022 — Brisbane, Australia @ Princess Theatre
12/02/2022 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Powerstation
12/03/2022 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Powerstation
12/04/2022 — Wellington, New Zealand @ Opera House
01/31/2023 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
02/03/2023 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
02/04/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
02/05/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
02/07/2023 — Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
02/09/2023 — Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford
02/10/2023 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
02/11/2023 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
02/15/2023 — Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre
02/16/2023 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
02/17/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
02/18/2023 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
02/20/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre
02/21/2023 — Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell
02/24/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
02/25/2023 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
03/02/2023 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
04/05/2023 — Gateshead, England @ Sage Gateshead
04/06/2023 — Edinburgh, Scotland @ Usher Hall
04/07/2023 — Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo Manchester
04/08/2023 — Cardiff, Wales @ Great Hall
04/11/2023 — London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
04/12/2023 — London, England @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo
04/15/2023 — Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg
04/16/2023 — Groningen, Netherlands @ De Oosterpoort
04/18/2023 — Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
04/22/2023 — Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle
04/23/2023 — Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
04/26/2023 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
04/27/2023 — Valencia, Spain @ Sala Moon
04/28/2023 — Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
04/29/2023 — Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV