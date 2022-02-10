Adrianne Lenker’s Fluid Exploration Is Revolutionizing Folk

“Don’t take me for a fool. There’s a woman inside of me; there’s one inside of you, too.”

These were some of the first words many of us heard from Big Thief, when they hit the indie-folk scene in 2017 with their breakout sophomore album Capacity. On its opening track, “Pretty Things”, singer/songwriter Adrianne Lenker expertly explores and then tears down all that gender is preconceived to be. “There is a meeting in my thighs / Where in thunder and lightning, men are baptized / In their anger and fighting, their deceit and lies,” she claims, over sparse, roomy acoustic guitar. Then, closing the song, the kicker: “There’s a woman inside of me / There’s one inside of you, too / And she don’t always do pretty things”.

The album, unsurprisingly, blew people away. It racked up end-of-year accolades and festival appearances, and positioned Big Thief as one of the biggest new names in indie music. Two albums followed in 2019, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands; they’re now set to release their fifth, the double-LP Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, tomorrow.

Not yet five years on from Capacity’s release, to evaluate Big Thief’s impact in 2022 is to look at the entire shape of indie rock and folk music. Their combination of Americana sounds with noise rock, dream pop, and psych has effectively cracked wide open the perception of modern folk, revitalizing a genre that had grown somewhat stale in its mainstream offerings. Their influence is increasingly visible in the upper echelons of singer/songwriter music; from eminent indie artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Bachelor, all the way to megastars like Paramore’s Hayley Williams (who is a Big Thief fan, and made her folk debut with solo album Flowers For Vases/Descansos last year), and Taylor Swift, whose 2020 albums folklore and evermore are indebted to Big Thief’s atmospheric folk. She even enlisted Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia to play on her 2021 re-recording of Red.

But looking beyond the sonics alone, the perspective which Lenker and Big Thief bring to the genre with their lyrics grows even more vital. The band’s philosophy is one that embraces fluidity in all senses; in musical identity, in self-identity, even in concepts of time and nature. And within that fluidity, the theme of gender is returned to again and again. It’s with her trademark openness, spirituality, and poetry that Lenker’s lyrics tend to the subject, and it results in a point of view that feels both universal and entirely new.

“Pretty Things” is one example, with its tale of a sexual encounter building up to a complex study of what the word “woman” truly means. There’s a similar crisscrossing of gender stereotypes on Capacity’s closing track, “Black Diamonds.” “Should I let you make a woman of me? / Should I let you take the mystery from me?” she sings, then later: “Come on, let me make a man out of you […] You could cry in my arms like a child.” It’s a potent encapsulation of the difference between gender as restriction and gender as freedom.

Gender becomes even more fluid and abstract on the 2019 album Two Hands. On closing track “Cut My Hair,” Lenker sings: “Tell me I’m pretty, tell me I’m rare / Talk to the boy in me, he’s there,” while on the squalling lead single “Not,” she makes reference to “The boy I’m seeing, with her long black hair”.