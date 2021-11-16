The human mind will do incredible things when you place it in different physical locations. This is the concept that Big Thief has explored in creating their newly announced album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. The band spent five months moving between Upstate New York, California’s Topanga Canyon, the Colorado Rockies, and then Tucson, Arizona, trying to capture the different facets of Adrianne Lenker’s songwriting and pinpointing the nuance of the band’s affecting sound.

They plucked 20 of the 45 songs from those sessions to appear on the new double LP, which comes out on February 11th and is produced by drummer James Krivchenia. The result not only aims to capture the essence of the band, but to also reflect the inspiration of each unique locale. For example, “Certainty” and “Sparrow” came from the sessions in grassy Upstate New York, whereas album opener “Change” was rooted in the the Rockies. “Little Things” and the newly released “Time Escaping” came out of the natural psychedelia of Topanga Canyon. According to Lenker, putting a finger on what defines the band is a group was a little more supernatural than expected, as she said in a statement:

“One of the things that bonds us together as a band is pure magic. I think we all have the same guide and none of us have ever spoken what it is because we couldn’t name it, but somehow, we are all going for the same thing, and when we hit it… we all know it’s it, but none of us to this day, or maybe ever, will be able to articulate in words what the ‘it’ is. Something about it is magic to me.”

Listen to “Time Escaping” above and check out the Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You album artwork and tracklist below, as well as Big Thief’s 2022 tour dates.

1. “Change”

2. “Time Escaping”

3. “Spud Infinity”

4. “Certainty”

5. “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You”

6. “Sparrow”

7. “Little Things”

8. “Heavy Bend”

9. “Flower Of Blood”

10. “Blurred View”

11. “Red Moon”

12. “Dried Roses”

13. “No Reason”

14. “Wake Me Up To Drive”

15. “Promise Is A Pendulum”

16. “12,000 Lines”

17. “Simulation Swarm”

18. “Love Love Love”

19. “The Only Place”

20. “Blue Lightning”

01/31/2022 — Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

02/01/2022 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale

02/04/2022 — Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

02/05/2022 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

02/07/2022 — Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

02/08/2022 — Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie Artefact

02/09/2022 — Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

02/10/2022 — Munich, DE @ Cafe Muffathalle

02/12/2022 — Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory

02/13/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

02/15/2022 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

02/16/2022 — Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

02/18/2022 — Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

02/19/2022 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

02/21/2022 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredgenburg

02/22/2022 — Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

02/24/2022 — Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy

02/25/2022 — Glasgow, GB @ Barrowland Ballroom

02/26/2022 — Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium

02/27/2022 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

03/02/2022 — London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

03/03/2022 — London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

03/04/2022 — London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

04/12/2022 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

04/16/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

04/18/2022 — Montreal, QUE @ L’Olympia

04/19/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

04/21/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/22/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

04/23/2022 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/25/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/26/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

04/27/2022 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/29/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/30/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

05/02/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/03/2022 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/04/2022 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/07/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

05/10/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre

05/11/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre

05/12/2022 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

05/14/2022 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

06/09/2022 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022

06/10-12/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You is out 02/11/22 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.