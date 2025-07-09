The new iteration of Big Thief announced Double Infinity, a new album, last month.
They have a new song out today (July 9): “All Night All Day,” which is classic Big Thief with a bit of New Age influence thrown in. A press release describes it as “an expression of love and desire without shame.”
A press release previously noted the group recorded the album last winter at the Power Station, New York City, for three weeks. They worked with “a community of musicians” including Alena Spanger, Caleb Michel, Hannah Cohen, Jon Nellen, Joshua Crumbly, June McDoom, Laraaji, Mikel Patrick Avery, and Mikey Buishas.
Listen to “All Night All Day” above and check out Big Thief’s upcoming tour dates below.
Big Thief’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Somersault Slide 360 Tour
09/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
09/19 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
09/21 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical
09/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series
09/25 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
09/28 — San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
10/01 — Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
10/20 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
10/21 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
10/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10/24 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/25 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
10/29 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/30 — Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre
10/31 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
11/03 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
11/04 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
11/05 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
11/07 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn
Double Infinity is out 9/5 via 4AD. Find more information here.