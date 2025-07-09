The new iteration of Big Thief announced Double Infinity, a new album, last month.

They have a new song out today (July 9): “All Night All Day,” which is classic Big Thief with a bit of New Age influence thrown in. A press release describes it as “an expression of love and desire without shame.”

A press release previously noted the group recorded the album last winter at the Power Station, New York City, for three weeks. They worked with “a community of musicians” including Alena Spanger, Caleb Michel, Hannah Cohen, Jon Nellen, Joshua Crumbly, June McDoom, Laraaji, Mikel Patrick Avery, and Mikey Buishas.

Listen to “All Night All Day” above and check out Big Thief’s upcoming tour dates below.