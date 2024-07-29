There was a major shake-up within Big Thief earlier this month, when the group announced the departure of founding member Max Oleartchik, citing “interpersonal reasons” as the cause of the lineup change but not getting more specific than that.

The big question this news left was what Big Thief would look like going forward. Well, the band just offered a glimpse of their future at Portland’s Project Pabst festival this past weekend.

As Stereogum reports, it was the band’s first show in almost a year, and it saw them playing a whopping ten new songs. Also notable is that the band had a five-person lineup: Post-Oleartchik, Big Thief is down to three official members: Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, and James Krivchenia. But, for Pabst, they added a second drummer and a bassist that Lenker introduced as “Justin.” It’s not clear if these performers are now permanent members of Big Thief.

Check out Big Thief’s Project Pabst setlist below (via setlist.fm).