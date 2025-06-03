Following their fundraising EP earlier this year, Big Thief now has a proper album on the way: Today (June 3), they announced Double Infinity. They’ve also shared the lead single and album opener, the lightly psychedelic “Incomprehensible.”
A press release notes the band recorded the album last winter at the Power Station, New York City, for three weeks. They worked together with “a community of musicians” featuring Alena Spanger, Caleb Michel, Hannah Cohen, Jon Nellen, Joshua Crumbly, June McDoom, Laraaji, Mikel Patrick Avery, and Mikey Buishas. They’d play for hours a day and the album was recorded live with few overdubs.
Listen to “Incomprehensible” above. Below, find the Double Infinity cover art and tracklist, as well as the band’s previously announced upcoming tour dates.
Big Thief’s Double Infinity Album Cover Artwork
Big Thief’s Double Infinity Tracklist
1. “Incomprehensible”
2. “Words”
3. “Los Angeles”
4. “All Night All Day”
5. “Double Infinity”
6. “No Fear”
7. “Grandmother” Feat. Laraaji
8. “Happy With You”
9. “How Could I Have Known”
Big Thief’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Somersault Slide 360 Tour
09/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
09/19 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
09/21 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical
09/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series
09/25 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
09/28 — San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
10/01 — Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
10/20 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
10/21 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
10/22 — Philadelphia, PA @The Met
10/24 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/25 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
10/29 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/30 — Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre
10/31 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
11/03 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
11/04 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
11/05 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
11/07 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn
Double Infinity is out 9/5 via 4AD. Find more information here.