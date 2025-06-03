Following their fundraising EP earlier this year, Big Thief now has a proper album on the way: Today (June 3), they announced Double Infinity. They’ve also shared the lead single and album opener, the lightly psychedelic “Incomprehensible.”

A press release notes the band recorded the album last winter at the Power Station, New York City, for three weeks. They worked together with “a community of musicians” featuring Alena Spanger, Caleb Michel, Hannah Cohen, Jon Nellen, Joshua Crumbly, June McDoom, Laraaji, Mikel Patrick Avery, and Mikey Buishas. They’d play for hours a day and the album was recorded live with few overdubs.

Listen to “Incomprehensible” above. Below, find the Double Infinity cover art and tracklist, as well as the band’s previously announced upcoming tour dates.