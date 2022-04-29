Big Thief were met with a wave of critical acclaim upon their release of Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, a double-LP that arrived in February. The songs are warm and welcoming, with Adrianne Lenker’s incisive lyricism making them truly special. They’ve brought some of the tracks to television, like with their blissful rendition of “Simulation Storm” on Colbert. Last night, they brought the soothing “Certainty” to The Late Late Show.

During the episode of the James Corden-led late-night television show, he announced that he will be leaving next year. “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that: a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination,” Corden said. “And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think that a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

It’s fitting, then, to have an act as bittersweet and evocative as Big Thief to provide the soundtrack for his farewell. The performance is pre-recorded due to COVID protocol, but it’s still poignant and beautiful.

Watch the performance of “Certainty” above.