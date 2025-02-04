Big Thief has released a new EP for a good cause.

Proceeds from Passional Relations, which features previously unreleased recordings from the Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You sessions and a UFOF– and Two Hands-era demo, goes towards Plus1LA Fires Fund.

The fund “directly supports organizations working on the ground to address critical needs like housing, education, animal welfare, and more,” according to a press release. “The rest will go to local musicians, artists and community members who need extra support during this time.”

“Our hearts are broken for everyone affected by the fires in California,” the band wrote in a statement. “We’ve put together some of our favorite unreleased songs into an EP called Passional Relations, only available on our webstore, and all proceeds will go toward providing relief for those impacted by the fires in Los Angeles. Our hope is that these contributions will not only help address the crucial and immediate needs of affected communities but also help sustain the work, identity, and culture of the artists within them.”

You can buy a digital download here, and check out the tracklist below.