It’s been a helluva year for London’s emerging seven-piece band Black Country, New Road. Released in February, their debut album For The First Time was shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize given to the best album in the UK. They’ve wasted no time in keeping the momentum going by announcing their follow-up album, Ants From Up There, out in Febraury of next year.

The first two tracks from Ants, have seen them exploring the similarly chaotic punk of their debut on “Chaos Space Marine,” and then given way to the more doleful sounds of “Bread Song.” But on their latest track, “Concorde,” the group present a bustling folk arrangement that gets spritelier with the band’s signature horn section, and progressively builds into a bigger and bigger cathartic outpouring of emotions. Their best offering of new material yet, the six-minute “Concorde” is a deeper look into what this budding group is capable of and flashes a new dynamic wrinkle in their repertoire.

Listen to “Concorde” above and look out for Black Country, New Road as they embark on their first-ever North America headlining tour in 2022. Check out those tour dates below and grab tickets here.

02/19/2022 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

02/22/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Sultan Room, Turk’s Inn

02/23/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

02/25/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

02/26/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

02/28/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

03/01/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/03/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

03/03/2022 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

03/05/2022 — Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex, Richard’s Goat Tavern

03/06/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

03/08/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

03/09/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

Ants From Up There is out 2/4/2022 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.