The last time we checked in with Black Country, New Road, the London band was covering ABBA’s “Mamma Mia” in their unique style of chaos punk. Today, they seven-piece band has announced their much-anticipated second album, Ants From Up There, out early next year.

Along with the album announcement comes the single “Chaos Space Marine.” The track opens with a cacophonously controlled saxophone, before unfurling into a thrilling blitz of violin, piano, and drums. Frontman Isaac Wood calls it “the best song we’ve ever written” and offered some additional thoughts on the tune:

“We threw in every idea anyone had with that song. So the making of it was a really fast, whimsical approach – like throwing all the s*** at the wall and just letting everything stick.”

Ants From Up There arrives on February 4, 2022 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here, check out the album art and tracklist below along with their rapidly selling North America tour dates.

1. “Intro”

2. “Chaos Space Marine”

3. “Concorde”

4. “Bread Song”

5. “Good Will Hunting”

6. “Haldern”

7. “Mark’s Theme”

8. “The Place Where He Inserted the Blade”

9. “Snow Globes”

10. “Basketball Shoes”

02/18/2022 – DC9 Nightclub, Washington, DC (SOLD OUT)

02/19/2022 – The Sinclair, Cambridge, MA (SOLD OUT)

02/22/2022 – Sultan Room, Turk’s Inn, Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT)

02/23/2022 – Elsewhere, Brooklyn, NY

02/25/2022 – Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia, PA (SOLD OUT)

02/26/2022 – Bar Le Ritz, Montreal, QC

02/28/2022 – Third Man Records, Detroit, MI

03/01/2022 – Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL

03/03/2022 – Barboza, Seattle, WA – US (SOLD OUT)

03/03/2022 – Polaris Hall, Portland, OR

03/05/2022 – The Miniplex, Richard’s Goat Tavern, Arcata, CA

03/06/2022 – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA

03/08/2022 – Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

03/09/2022 – Regent Theater, Los Angeles, CA